FOREVER FAMILY: Meet foster and adoptive parent Peter Mutabazi

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Today on our Forever Family segment, we talk to foster and adoptive parent Peter Mutabazi.

As a child, he ran away from an abusive home and was helped by the kindness of strangers. Now, he has made it his life mission to help others and pay it forward.

He wants more people to join in and see what fostering and adopting can bring to your life.

“Well in North Carolina we have so many kids in foster care,” Mutabazi said. “I mean, we have more than 12,000 kids that are looking for a safe place to be. Truly most of them have never had a dad so we can all do something, you know, truly.

“I’m not the best dad, I can say, but I’m learning through that and it’s really taught me how to make me a better human being. They have taught me how to love unconditionally and how to be patient, so I am benefiting as much as I am being a dad as well. They are teaching me to truly be that role model.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.