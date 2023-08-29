Crews respond to fire on Marymount Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a fire on Marymount Drive in the Marsh Oaks Community on Monday evening just before 6 p.m.

Callers told fire officials that they could see flames through the roof.

“New Hanover County Fire responded, reporting smoke and flames visible through the roof on arrival. The fire was under control within approximately 25 minutes from the time the first unit arrived on the scene,” New Hanover County Fire Rescue wrote in a press release.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The fire was determined to be an accident.

Wilmington Fire Department, Novant/New Hanover Regional EMS, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to NHCFR.

