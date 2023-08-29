Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Crews respond to fire on Marymount Drive

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a fire on Marymount Drive in the Marsh Oaks Community on Monday evening just before 6 p.m.

Callers told fire officials that they could see flames through the roof.

“New Hanover County Fire responded, reporting smoke and flames visible through the roof on arrival. The fire was under control within approximately 25 minutes from the time the first unit arrived on the scene,” New Hanover County Fire Rescue wrote in a press release.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The fire was determined to be an accident.

Wilmington Fire Department, Novant/New Hanover Regional EMS, and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to NHCFR.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries occurred.

Upon completion of the investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Around 1 p.m., UNC sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was...
UNC faculty member dead in on-campus shooting
Shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Elizabethown Fire Department responds to fire
Structure fire extinguished by fire crews at local home
Community members and the National Black Leadership Caucus gathered at Memorial Park to...
60 years after the March on Washington, locals gather to express concerns about racism in America today
Bus driver shortages are impacting our area schools
Brunswick County Schools find creative way to combat bus driver shortage
The Carolina Beach Police Department and Fire Department along with New Hanover County EMS...
Man found dead in water at Carolina Beach