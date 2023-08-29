Feast Down East to host community celebration at Azalea Station

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Feast Down East is inviting the community to its Community Cultivator event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Azalea Station in the Cargo District.

“Free to attend, it will be a casual evening featuring complimentary food from local farmers—prepared by True Blue Events—including live music from Animal Lounge, raffle prizes generously donated by local businesses, and conversation with the community of Feast Down East staff, farmers, customers, partners, and supporters,” a Feast Down East announcement states.

Azalea station is donating their new event space for the event, and 10 percent of all drink sales will go to Feast Down East.

“We are elated to gather with our community to enjoy delicious local food, live music and each other’s company,” said Jordyn Appel-Hughes, Executive Director of Feast Down East. " The Community Cultivator is a celebration of our local food system and everyone who relies on it, while also educating attendees about the work of Feast Down East programs and mission to build a resilient community.”

RSVPs are encourage online via the Feast Down East website.

“While this is an evening of celebration, it also focuses on education about the mission and programs of Feast Down East – supporting local farmers and providing healthy, local food to communities experiencing food insecurity throughout Southeastern North Carolina,” the announcement continues.

