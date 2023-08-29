Duke Energy to roll out EV-charging subscription service in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More and more people are driving electric vehicles, and now Duke Energy is testing out a vehicle-charging subscription service in North Carolina.

If the Utilities Commission likes what it sees, it could give it the green light.

According to Duke Energy’s EV Calculator, its customers pay about $40 a month to drive around.

Duke Energy’s 12-month EV Complete Home Charging Plan pilot will allow residential customers in North Carolina to use up to 800 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month to charge an EV at home for a fixed monthly fee of $19.99 in its Duke Energy Carolinas service area and $24.99 in its Duke Energy Progress service area.

It will only be open to 100 customers who own or lease from General Motors, Ford Motor Company or BMW.

Customers who own or lease a qualifying EV will receive an invitation to participate from their respective EV manufacturer and can enroll in the program starting in September.

“North Carolina has ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and we’re supporting those efforts,” Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina state president, said. “Increasing the numbers of EVs while reducing the number of gas-powered vehicles on the road will help our state move closer to carbon neutrality.”

During the pilot, program participants will input their desired time to reach a certain state of charge, and their automaker will optimize their EV charging schedule to meet their specific needs while attempting to avoid charging during the grid’s peak hours.

The one-year pilot program launches Nov. 1.

