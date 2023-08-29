Senior Connect
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater On April 9,...
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater On April 9, 2024(Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, provided by Live Nation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, with Donovan Woods.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 11 a.m. on the Live Nation website. You can also buy tickets at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Fridays.

The Americana band released their ninth studio album Strangers No More on June 7.

