Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, with Donovan Woods.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday at 11 a.m. on the Live Nation website. You can also buy tickets at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office on Fridays.

The Americana band released their ninth studio album Strangers No More on June 7.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.