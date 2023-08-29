Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting, which took place Friday, Aug. 25.

According to the incident report, a deputy responded to a report of gunshots in the 2700 block of Macedonia Church Road at approximately 2 a.m.

“An officer responded only to find no one there,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “He then received a report of a (gunshot wound victim) at Columbus Regional. The victim was life flighted where he is currently being treated.”

Officials did not have an update on the victim’s condition Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday.

