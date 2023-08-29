Senior Connect
Burgwin-Wright House hosting annual Cape Fear Camera Club exhibit

Admission to the exhibit is free.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Camera Club’s annual “Images of Distinction” exhibit is available to the public at the Burgwin-Wright House through Saturday, Sept. 16.

Robert Beauchene, exhibit chair for the Cape Fear Camera Club, spoke with WECT about what visitors to the exhibit can expect.

“I would say the preponderance of people in the club are just people who like to take pictures,” Beauchene said. “It’s not really a club that’s focused on the technical parts of photography- or we don’t take it very seriously, you know?

“... there’s a segment of the club that’s involved in competitions, doing things that are kind of, you know, very precise and of that nature, but it’s mostly just sharing the love of taking, taking shots.”

According to the Burgin-Wright House website, admission to the exhibit is free. The house is located at 224 Market St. in Wilmington, and the exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“[T]hat’s the thing that this particular club has a very wide variety of what people like to shoot and what they shoot with,” Beauchene explained. “Like I think there’s this concept that ‘Oh, you have to have a camera with a lens this long and you know a backpack full of stuff.’ There’s a shot for the first time in this exhibit this year that was taken with an iPhone.”

You can watch the entire interview at the top of this story.

