Brunswick Co. Habitat for Humanity builds new home for family

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After months of work, one family in Brunswick County is resting in their brand-new home.

The Barrette family is settling into their home thanks to the efforts of Habitat for Humanity, who have built more than 78 homes for families since it was founded 30 years ago

The family, comprised of single mom Melissa Barrette and her four children, were handed the keys and walked the halls.

Barrette described what it was like to watch all the pieces come together.

“Once we put the floors in and the paint went on it was like...it just felt amazing to see the whole process. Like, we saw it from the foundation to now so we saw all the steps and it’s just really been an amazing journey,” Barrette said.

