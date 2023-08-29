Senior Connect
Attorney General announces price gouging law in effect due to incoming storm

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Tuesday that the price gouging law is in effect after the statewide state of emergency declaration in anticipation of Idalia.

The state’s law goes into effect when the governor or legislature declares a state of emergency. Businesses have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply after disclosing these increases so people can make informed purchasing decisions, but are not allowed to unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.

“Hurricane Idalia is coming – please be prepared, and remember that North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Most businesses do right by their customers, but if you see price gouging, report it to my office at ncdoj.gov/pricegouging. I will do everything in my power to hold any bad actor accountable.”

Any reports of potential price gouging can be sent in by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint.

“Since 2018, Attorney General Stein has brought 12 lawsuits against 29 defendants under North Carolina’s price gouging statute. He has obtained 14 judgments or settlements totaling $1,080,000 against 25 defendants, including a $274,000 settlement that was the largest price gouging settlement in the department’s history,” Attorney General Stein’s office wrote in a press release.

