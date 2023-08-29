Senior Connect
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was "patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning."(Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – Employees at a Dollar General in Louisiana were surprised to find an alligator at the store’s front door on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted about the alligator before the store opened in the morning.

Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently waiting for the Dollar General to open this morning.”

It’s unclear where the animal was moved.

Plaquemines Parish is located south of New Orleans, where alligators are abundant.

