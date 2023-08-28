Wilmington police searching for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Monday that Gary Steven Tuominen is missing.

Per the WPD, he is 51 years old and 5 feet and 8 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen by the person who reported him missing on July 4 in the 300 block of Lullwater Drive. His clothing description is unknown.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600,” a WPD announcement states.

