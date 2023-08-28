One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at 3rd and Wooster streets just after 5p.m. on Sunday. A spokesperson for WPD says multiple shots were fired.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

The suspect is still at large but WPD does not have a description of a possible suspect or vehicle at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or submit a tip via Tip 411.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.