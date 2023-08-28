One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at 3rd and Wooster streets just after 5p.m. on Sunday. A spokesperson for WPD says multiple shots were fired.
One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
The suspect is still at large but WPD does not have a description of a possible suspect or vehicle at this time.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or submit a tip via Tip 411.
