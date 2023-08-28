Wilmington police looking for missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that it is looking for 44-year-old Thomas Kyle Wood.

According to the announcement, Wood was last seen wearing a grey shirt, camouflage patriots hat, tan pants and blue shoes. His last known location was 341 S College Road.

Police describe Wood as being 5′11″ tall, 140 pounds and having blue eyes with brown hair.

If you see Wood, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3600.

