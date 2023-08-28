Wilmington police investigating Saturday downtown shooting; new details on Sunday drive-by shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on Monday, Aug. 28, that it is investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

According to the WPD, the first shooting occurred on Saturday, Aug. 26, at just after 1:30 a.m.

“... members of the Downtown Task Force received information from an employee at a bar that a subject had been involved in a fight and was in possession of a gun,” the announcement states. “While officers and deputies were nearby, they located the suspect in question near the corner of Princess and Water Streets standing with a large group of people.

“Before they could approach, they heard gunfire and observed the African-American male fleeing on foot. Officers tried to catch up to the suspect but prior to reaching him he got into a waiting black sedan and drove away. The person shot was a 17-year-old male who sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.”

Detectives are following up on leads in this active investigation. According to police, the altercation was the result of a disagreement between the two people involved.

The second shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

“In an unrelated incident on Sunday, August 27, 2023 just after 5 p.m. WPD units responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Wooster Street,” the release states. “While a vehicle was stopped at a light at 3rd and Wooster St, the driver of another vehicle drove up to the passenger side of the first vehicle and began to open fire.

“Several rounds struck the vehicle and one hit the victim, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury. This is an isolated incident and the suspect vehicle is described as a grey Mitsubishi.”

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The Tip 411 app may also be used to send tips anonymously.

