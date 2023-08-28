Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Monday that it is investigating a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that took place on Sunday, Aug. 27.

According to the WPD, officers responded to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and a sedan shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dawson St.

“When they arrived, they located the pedestrian who was severely injured. EMS arrived and transported the victim to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries. The victim has been identified as Charles Boyd Thomas Jr., a 53-year-old Wilmington man. The car that struck the victim fled the scene, it is described as a 4-door blue car, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu missing two front hub caps. The vehicle has damage to the front right corner and windshield,” the WPD announcement states.

Police say the incident is still under investigation by the PWD traffic unit.

“Anyone with information is asked to please call the WPD at (910) 343-3609. The public can also use the anonymous Tip 411 app,” the announcement continues.

