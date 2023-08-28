Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Study of athletes’ brains who died before age 30 finds early signs of CTE

FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.
FILE: A brain study has found CTE in some young athletes.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study looking at chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, found it might be more prevalent than previously believed, especially in amateur athletes.

Boston University’s CTE center analyzed 152 donated brains from athletes younger than the age of 30 at the time of their death.

Sixty-three, or 41%, had developed early signs of CTE, the brain injury associated with multiple concussions.

Unlike past studies, most of these athletes were amateurs on youth, high school or college teams.

The authors found that the youngest person diagnosed with CTE was a 17-year-old football player.

They also diagnosed the first female, a 28-year-old collegiate soccer player.

CTE can only be formally diagnosed with an autopsy.

It is associated with repeated head trauma and can cause memory loss, confusion, impulse control problems, depression and impaired judgment.

The study was published in JAMA Neurology on Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach
The department store says the bed bugs have been cleared from the store.
Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store

Latest News

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing fire captain and a resident
Cape Fear Housing Coalition offering homeowner education series and wills clinic
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
LNL: Shelter-In-Place active at UNC Chapel Hill
Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing