Shuckin’ Shack to host fundraiser concert in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Shuckin’ Shack is inviting the community to the Fresh and Raw Tour 2023 in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The tour will stop at the Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar in Wilmington on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.

“Building on the success of last year’s event, which raised over $52,000 Shack wide, this year’s tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans and supporters alike,” the Shuckin’ Shack’s event announcement states.

The tour will be headlined by Barrett Baber and Taylor Goyette. Barber is a country rockstar who gained fame as a contestant on The Voice season 9 and for his Certified Platinum single Nothin’ On You.

Goyette is an up-and-coming artist known for his soulful melodies, according to the organizers. The announcement says his new single Show Goes On has over 20 million views on social media.

You can vote online for your favorite local opener, and the winner will be featured on-stage with Baber and Goyette during a show produced by Grindhouse Nashville. One lucky guest will win free seafood for a year.

The charity event was launched with Truist, and you can learn more on the Shuckin’ Shack’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.