Shots fired on campus at UNC Chapel Hill; armed and dangerous person reported nearby

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was “on or near” campus.

A source told WRAL News that someone was armed while inside a campus building. Shots were fired, according to a source.

The alert was issued before 1 p.m. University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to:

Go inside immediately.

Close windows and doors.

Stay until further notice.

Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.

Sirens sounded to make the campus community aware.

For more on this story, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.