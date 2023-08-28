Shots fired on campus at UNC Chapel Hill; armed and dangerous person reported nearby
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was “on or near” campus.
A source told WRAL News that someone was armed while inside a campus building. Shots were fired, according to a source.
The alert was issued before 1 p.m. University police are advising all students, faculty and staff to:
- Go inside immediately.
- Close windows and doors.
- Stay until further notice.
- Follow directions from emergency responders or University officials.
Sirens sounded to make the campus community aware.
