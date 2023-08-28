Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (Gray News) – Wildlife officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received several reports that a shark had washed up on the shores of the Salmon River.

Officials said the fish appears to be a salmon shark, which are named for feeding on salmon.

They can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.

Experts believe the shark was dropped on the river’s shore as a joke.

They said the bull shark is the only known species that can live in freshwater and no sharks have been seen swimming in the river.

“Rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho,” Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe Dupont wrote.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmon sharks are found from Korea and Japan to the Okhotsk and Bering Seas, and the Gulf of Alaska to central Baja California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach
The department store says the bed bugs have been cleared from the store.
Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Kure Beach
Kure Beach removing lifeguard towers due to upcoming weather conditions
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer