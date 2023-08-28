North Carolina Medicaid expansion launch delayed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that, due to the lack of a 2023-2024 budget, the Medicaid expansion will not launch on Oct. 1.

While the expansion has already been passed, the bill stipulates that the expansion won’t take place until a budget is passed.

“With five days left and clarity that no votes will be taken, the department is confident that legislators will not sign a budget this month, nor pass separate legislation giving the final authorization to provide health coverage to more than 600,000 North Carolinians. A new launch date will be announced following the needed legislative action, but it will not be Oct. 1,” an NCDHHS announcement states.

The NCDHHS said in July that it was aiming for an Oct. 1 launch date for the expansion.

“The delay tragically results in hundreds of thousands of people not being able to access care when they may need it most. Nearly half of the people eligible for expansion would be automatically enrolled in full coverage on day one,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Each month of delay costs the state hundreds of millions of dollars flowing into communities across North Carolina to support care and treatment for people and help keep providers’ doors open.”

With no budget, the NCDHHS said it isn’t able to commit to a timeline for the expansion to launch.

