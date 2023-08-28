New school year begins for many students across southeastern NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties across southeastern North Carolina are celebrating the beginning of the new school year.

“It’s here! Welcome to the 2023-2024 School Year! We sincerely hope that every school community member experiences a prosperous start to the upcoming year,” New Hanover County Schools states on its Facebook page.

“Exciting times ahead! It’s the first day of school for all of us! Let’s make memories together Share your back to school pics with us using #ExperienceTheExcellence Can’t wait to see your smiles!” Pender County Schools said on Facebook.

Those previously unaware of the beginning of the school year are sure to notice the number of school buses hitting the road. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, drivers should keep the following in mind while navigating roads during the school year:

“Slow down when traveling through school zones.

Be alert and anticipate the unexpected.

If you see yellow flashing school bus lights, slow down and prepare to stop.

Never pass a school bus if you see red flashing lights and an extended stop sign.

On two-lane roads, when a school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.”

