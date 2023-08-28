Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

New school year begins for many students across southeastern NC

Wrightsboro Elementary School back-to-school message
Wrightsboro Elementary School back-to-school message(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Counties across southeastern North Carolina are celebrating the beginning of the new school year.

“It’s here! Welcome to the 2023-2024 School Year! We sincerely hope that every school community member experiences a prosperous start to the upcoming year,” New Hanover County Schools states on its Facebook page.

Packing your child’s lunchbox? Here are a few simple tips
As kids return to school, parents are also back to packing school lunches. Here are a few tips...
Safety rules to know as school buses hit the road for the new school year
As more school buses are back on the road, it's important to pay close attention for kids and...
Tips for first-time parents sending their kids off to kindergarten
Parents are encouraged to teach their kids certain skills before starting kindergarten.
School custodians hard at work to ensure students return to clean classrooms
The busiest time of the year for custodians isn't during the school year, it's quite the...
New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Charles Foust speaks on upcoming school year
Dr. Charles Foust, the new superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, is the guest on the...
Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dale Cole talks district growth, goals for the school year
Dale Cole
Columbus Co. Schools Superintendent discusses upcoming school year
Dr. Deanne Meadows

“Exciting times ahead! It’s the first day of school for all of us! Let’s make memories together Share your back to school pics with us using #ExperienceTheExcellence Can’t wait to see your smiles!” Pender County Schools said on Facebook.

Those previously unaware of the beginning of the school year are sure to notice the number of school buses hitting the road. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, drivers should keep the following in mind while navigating roads during the school year:

  • “Slow down when traveling through school zones.
  • Be alert and anticipate the unexpected.
  • If you see yellow flashing school bus lights, slow down and prepare to stop.
  • Never pass a school bus if you see red flashing lights and an extended stop sign.
  • On two-lane roads, when a school bus stops for passengers, all traffic from both directions must stop.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach
The department store says the bed bugs have been cleared from the store.
Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
Portion of I-40 E closed at intersection with I-140 following traffic incident involving overturned tractor trailer

Latest News

Sturgeon Locklear, 78, is charged with second-degree murder.
78-year-old arrested after deadly Robeson County shooting
Wilmington police looking for missing man
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
Portion of I-40 E closed at intersection with I-140 following traffic incident involving overturned tractor trailer
Patrick Bart.
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager