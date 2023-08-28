New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in human trafficking investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that the Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force made an arrest during a recent investigation.

“During the investigation, the Task Force located a female in Wilmington who was a victim of human trafficking under the control of Christopher Neal. Neal is suspected of exploiting other unidentified victims. Neal was arrested for human trafficking and was given a $250,000 secure bond,” a NHCSO announcement states.

The NHCSO asks anyone with additional information to contact them at 910-798-4162 or via the sheriff’s office website.

The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force includes the FBI, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, and Naval Criminal Investigative Services.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.