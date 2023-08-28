Senior Connect
Man found dead in water at Carolina Beach

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department and Fire Department along with New Hanover County EMS responded to a report of a person unresponsive in the water on Monday at 11:54 a.m.

The CBPD says officers were called to the beach strand in the area of Seagull Lane.

“First responders were able to pull the male from the water and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The victim was identified as Steven Samuel Lehner, a 59-year-old male from Germantown, Maryland,” a CBPD announcement states.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play. The man’s family has been notified.

