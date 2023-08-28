Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lung cancer screening event set for Sept. 15 in Columbus County

The program provides free nicotine replacements and smoking cessation counseling.
The program provides free nicotine replacements and smoking cessation counseling.(newspath now)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus Regional Healthcare System has announced that the lung bus is set to return to Columbus County on Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The bus will be in the Hills Plaza parking lot near 1326 S. Madison Street in Whiteville, and it will offer low dose CT screenings for free to patients who:

  • Lack insurance, have Medicaid or are underinsured
  • Have a 20 pack-year smoking history (this would equal one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years)
  • Currently smoke or have quit smoking in the past 15 years
  • Are 55-77 years old

There is also a clinical trial for people between the ages of 40 and 54 who meet the smoking history requirements. The program provides free nicotine replacements and smoking cessation counseling.

Attendees are advised that the organizers prefer a referral from your primary care physician, but walk-ins are accepted.

The screenings are part of Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute’s Lung B.A.S.E.S. 4 Life program. B.A.S.E.S. stands for bringing awareness, screening and education to improve survivorship.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach
The department store says the bed bugs have been cleared from the store.
Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store

Latest News

Registrations are $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome and include a complimentary breakfast...
Brunswick County Literacy Council to host 33rd annual charity golf tournament
Shuckin’ Shack
Shuckin’ Shack to host fundraiser concert in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
One woman in Wilmington is going the extra mile to ensure animals have the help they need after...
Local brewing company hosts fundraiser for Maui Humane Society
Close friends of Karen Molta gathered together on Sunday to celebrate the life of a loved one.
Friends of Karen Molta hold celebration of Life