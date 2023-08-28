Lung cancer screening event set for Sept. 15 in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus Regional Healthcare System has announced that the lung bus is set to return to Columbus County on Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The bus will be in the Hills Plaza parking lot near 1326 S. Madison Street in Whiteville, and it will offer low dose CT screenings for free to patients who:

Lack insurance, have Medicaid or are underinsured

Have a 20 pack-year smoking history (this would equal one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years)

Currently smoke or have quit smoking in the past 15 years

Are 55-77 years old

There is also a clinical trial for people between the ages of 40 and 54 who meet the smoking history requirements. The program provides free nicotine replacements and smoking cessation counseling.

Attendees are advised that the organizers prefer a referral from your primary care physician, but walk-ins are accepted.

The screenings are part of Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute’s Lung B.A.S.E.S. 4 Life program. B.A.S.E.S. stands for bringing awareness, screening and education to improve survivorship.

