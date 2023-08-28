Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local holds fundraiser for Maui Humane Society

People gathered together at Drumtrout Brewing Company to help support the Humane Society in Maui.
People gathered together at Drumtrout Brewing Company to help support the Humane Society in Maui.(WECT)
By Reyna Crooms
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One woman in Wilmington is taking the extra steps to ensure animals have the help they need after the fires in Maui.

Patti Helm Bassett works for the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue in Wilmington. On Sunday, Bassett held a fundraiser at Drumtrout Brewing Company for the Maui Humane Society.

“Hawaii has a very special place in our hearts because we used to go there quite often. And we would volunteer with the Maui Humane Society, and all the injured animals that are coming in. And now all the homeless animals, they need all the help they can get,” said Bassett.

Dozens of people decided to come out and show their support. The event included prizes and food that have been donated from businesses in the local area.

Guests who also purchased something from Drumtrout were able to round up to the nearest dollar. Bassett said all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be going directly to help support animals in Maui.

“I’m hoping that it gives them more funds to heal the animals and get them reunited, because some of them are seriously burned. They’ve actually taken all the dogs who were previously in the shelter, the dogs and cats and shipped them to the mainland to get adopted to be able to provide space for the newcomers,” said Bassett.

She said raising the funds has been a community effort. Bassett has raised over 2- thousand dollars so far to help animals on the island. Drumtrout will be rounding up purchases through Sept. 11.

“Everybody needs volunteers over there now, and the locals can only do so much because their lives are destroyed too. So you see missing posters of people or pets, everything,” said Bassett.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach
The department store says the bed bugs have been cleared from the store.
Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store
Silver alert issued for missing Wilmington man with dementia.
Silver Alert issued for Wilmington man with Dementia
A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street

Latest News

Dogs got the chance to catch some waves at the eighth annual Surf Dog Experience
Carolina Beach host eighth annual Surf Dog Experience
Topsail Beach
UNCW Burney Center to host Ocean Innovation Conference
Southport
City of Southport announces return of fall concert series
Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington, NC-based nonprofit
Plastic Ocean Project announces screenings and fundraisers for first feature-length documentary