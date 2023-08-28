Local holds fundraiser for Maui Humane Society

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One woman in Wilmington is taking the extra steps to ensure animals have the help they need after the fires in Maui.

Patti Helm Bassett works for the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue in Wilmington. On Sunday, Bassett held a fundraiser at Drumtrout Brewing Company for the Maui Humane Society.

“Hawaii has a very special place in our hearts because we used to go there quite often. And we would volunteer with the Maui Humane Society, and all the injured animals that are coming in. And now all the homeless animals, they need all the help they can get,” said Bassett.

Dozens of people decided to come out and show their support. The event included prizes and food that have been donated from businesses in the local area.

Guests who also purchased something from Drumtrout were able to round up to the nearest dollar. Bassett said all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be going directly to help support animals in Maui.

“I’m hoping that it gives them more funds to heal the animals and get them reunited, because some of them are seriously burned. They’ve actually taken all the dogs who were previously in the shelter, the dogs and cats and shipped them to the mainland to get adopted to be able to provide space for the newcomers,” said Bassett.

She said raising the funds has been a community effort. Bassett has raised over 2- thousand dollars so far to help animals on the island. Drumtrout will be rounding up purchases through Sept. 11.

“Everybody needs volunteers over there now, and the locals can only do so much because their lives are destroyed too. So you see missing posters of people or pets, everything,” said Bassett.

