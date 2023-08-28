Kure Beach removing lifeguard towers due to upcoming weather conditions

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Kure Beach Fire Department and Ocean Rescue Team said Monday that staff plan to remove lifeguard towers from the beach over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Idalia is set to bring winds potentially reaching over 35 mph and locally-strong storms, particularly in coastal areas.

“Depending on the beach and ocean conditions, we may or may not place them back out for the Labor Day Weekend. Although the lifeguard towers will be removed, we will still have staff patrolling the beach and performing normal day to day functions. These storms will cause for high surf, beach erosion, and dangerous rip currents. During this time of the year, our staffing levels are lower than normal due to college and high school being in session,” a town announcement states.

While the beach may look inviting on Tuesday and Wednesday, the surf could reach 4-6 feet as Idalia and Hurricane Franklin jointly affect ocean conditions.

“These are the days in which we have the most rescues . Please do not enter the water if you cannot swim. At this time, Thursday and Friday will provide for nastier, windier conditions. The ocean does not look inviting during these times, but will be extremely powerful. If you are caught in a rip current, do not panic. Float and ease your way sideways out of the rip current while trying to get the attention of anyone on the beach,” the announcement continues.

