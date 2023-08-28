Friends of Karen Molta hold celebration of Life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Close friends of Karen Molta gathered together on Sunday to celebrate the life of a loved one.

Loved ones planned to gather at Anne McCrary park where Molta’s body was found, but they moved the gathering to Flying Machine Brewery due to the weather.

The group set up pictures of Molta and bouquets of flowers around candles to remember her. The friends sat around a table to talk about all the good times they had with their friend.

“She was an amazing person. She would give her shirt off her back to anyone, including myself. She’s helped me out in so many ways. She was literally one of my best friends. And her loss is definitely hitting hard,” said Jamie Purnell, a close friend of Molta’s.

To close out the night people went outside to release lanterns in Molta’s honor. The night was filled with many emotions but friends of Molta say she was able to light up any room she walked in.

“Be closer to your friends, be more there for them. I think that if I might have been around more, maybe she would be here still,” said Purnell.

