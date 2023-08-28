Senior Connect
Friday Night Football: Team of the Week South Columbus High School

The South Columbus High School Stallions
The South Columbus High School Stallions(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Friday Night Football Team of the Week for Week 2 is the South Columbus Stallions.

The Stallions faced off against South Brunswick High School on Aug. 25.

South Columbus was down 32 points to South Brunswick in the 3rd quarter but came back to win the game 48-44.

The Stallions picked up their first win of the season, now have a 1-1 record, and will play at Loris, South Carolina, on Friday.

