First Alert Forecast: rips from Franklin and more impacts from Idalia

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. night, Aug. 27, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Monday and Tuesday features increasing surf and rip current hazards from major Hurricane Franklin well offshore, classic late summer heat and humidity, and a risk for spotty, locally heavy storms. Meanwhile, the west coast of Florida will be bracing for the landfall of what will likely be Hurricane Idalia on or around Tuesday night. By the way, the National Hurricane Center pronounces Idalia as ee-DAL-ya. Idalia will likely make a speedy passage near or south of the Cape Fear Region in the middle of the week ahead of an, overall, nice looking Labor Day weekend.

Idalia Timing & Impacts: For now, Your First Alert Weather Team expects a quick graze from Idalia with low to moderate tropical storm impacts Wednesday into Thursday. Periods of rain could amount to several inches and cause roadway ponding and brief poor drainage flooding. East or north winds could gust over 35 mph at times, especially for the coastal Cape Fear Region. Marine impacts may be the sharpest of the lot with continued rough surf, dangerous rip currents, and very hazardous seas likely. Minor to possibly moderate tidal flooding also appears possible, especially considering August 30 is a full moon.

Our Promise & Your Action for Idalia: For now, Idalia does not appear to be the type of system that would require you to put your family storm plan into overdrive. Please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates, though, as some timing and track details have yet to be ironed out. Budget some extra travel time in case heavy, blustery rain develops on your intended route. Please respect the ocean as rough surf, rip current activity, and hazardous seas from Franklin will continue or even increase with Idalia. And as always: your WECT Weather App will carry all official storm bulletins from the National Weather Service.

Stay vigilant and prepared through the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

