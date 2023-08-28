Senior Connect
CFCC announces certified nurse aide course for New Hanover High School students

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Monday that it is partnering with New Hanover County Schools and Novant Health to offer a certified nurse aide (CNA) course to some local students.

The course will be for 11th-12th grade students who are at least 17 years old at New Hanover High School.

“The Certified Nurse Aide I course will offer students a chance to receive comprehensive training and hands-on experience in patient care, preparing them for a rewarding healthcare career. Taught by an experienced instructor, the curriculum will cover essential topics such as patient hygiene, vital sign monitoring, communication skills, and infection control,” a CFCC announcement states.

The college says that, after finishing the course, students can sit for the N.C. State Nurse Aide I Registry. With that completed, students can earn credits for admission to one of the college’s health science diploma programs and qualify for the next course, Certified Nurse Aide II.

“[At] Cape Fear Community College, we believe in engaging at every stage of education,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president. “By offering high school students the opportunity to embark on a certified nurse aide course right within their school, we are not just imparting skills, but shaping futures. Empowering our youth with the tools to care for others fosters a spirit of compassion and opens doors to a world of meaningful service and rewarding careers.”

Qualifying students can take the course tuition-free via the N.C. Career and College Promise program.

“Enrollment for the Certified Nurse Aide course at New Hanover High School is currently open, with space available for additional students to join. Interested candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to jumpstart their healthcare careers,” the announcement continues.

You can learn more on the CFCC website.

