Cape Fear Housing Coalition offering homeowner education series and wills clinic

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Housing Coalition will host a Homeowner Education Series throughout the month of September to help senior homeowners “prepare for their next phase of life and learn about tools, tips, and opportunities for support.”

The four-part series will cover several topics, including:

  • Aging in place and home safety
  • Medicaid planning
  • Estate recovery and protecting real property
  • The important of wills
  • Property tax relief
  • Heirs property issues

Sessions will take place every Thursday in September at 10 a.m. (locations can be found on the flyer below).

The series will wrap up with a Free Wills Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 11, where low-income senior homeowners will have the opportunity to work with attorneys, notaries, and support staff to establish a will.

“The Homeowner Education Series is our effort to connect community members to the resources they need to age in place safely and without additional legal or financial burdens,” said Amy Davis, Education and Advocacy Chair for the Housing Coalition. “The Wills Clinic will help homeowners ensure their wishes can be honored in the future in regards to their property, will preserve existing affordable housing in our community, and protect our community against predatory practices that target generational family homes.”

The Homeowner Education Series, which is sponsored by Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, is free and open to the public. Registration in advance is required.

To register, go to www.capefearhousingcoalition.com or call 910- 762-4744 ext. 134.

