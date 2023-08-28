Senior Connect
Brunswick County Schools find creative way to combat bus driver shortage

Bus driver shortages are impacting our area schools(WECT)
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As students head back to school, Brunswick County is scrambling to find bus drivers.

The bus driver shortage is impacting current drivers, forcing them to take longer routes than normal to accommodate for the shortage.

The county has enlisted teacher’s assistants to drive buses for overtime pay. The county already has 30 TAs driving buses, but this is leading them to leave class early, forcing elementary school teachers to work without extra help.

Officials say the reason for the shortage is due to drivers not wanting to deal with bad behavior and chaotic environments caused by students, all while trying to keep control of a large school bus.

To combat this, officials have created new guidelines for students. They call it a “discipline matrix.” It’s a list of rules aimed at improving conduct on the buses.

“We’re not in the business to kick kids off busses, but if you’re not following the rules, if it becomes a safety issue, maybe you don’t need to be riding on the school bus,” Director of Transportation for Brunswick County Schools Lloyd Willis said. “So, we’re hoping that encourages people to feel a little more comfortable driving a school bus.”

So far, 140 buses are up and running, thanks to the teacher’s assistants stepping in.

