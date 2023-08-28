Senior Connect
Brunswick County Literacy Council to host 33rd annual charity golf tournament

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Literacy Council has announced that its 33rd annual charity golf tournament is set for Sept. 16 at the Carolina National Golf Club in Bolivia.

“The Golf Tournament offers an afternoon of premier golf and fun-spirited competition, all for a good cause,” the announcement states.

Registrations are $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome and include a complimentary breakfast and lunch, prizes for the best golfers, raffles and a round of golf. The event will include a silent auction as well.

“But it’s much more than that,” said Melissa Warren, executive director of Brunswick County Literacy Council. “It’s an opportunity to bring awareness to the importance of adult literacy in our county. An estimated 17 percent of adults in this county lack basic literacy skills.”

Registration and the silent auction will start at 7:30 a.m., and the auction will end at 9 a.m. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., and the buffet luncheon will be at 1:45 p.m.

You can learn more about the sponsorship packages and register online on the Brunswick Literacy Council website.

