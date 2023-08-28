Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teenager

Patrick Bart.
Patrick Bart.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, that it is looking for 17-year-old Patrick Bart.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bart is a runaway juvenile.

Bart was last seen in the area of Niblick Court in Carolina Shores on Sunday, Aug. 27, wearing a maroon T-shirt and grey sweatpants. He was carrying a blue hoodie as well at the time.

Authorities describe Bart as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 145 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

“If anyone has information pertaining to his location, please contact Detective Hill at 910-713-6071 or call 911,” the BCSO states.

