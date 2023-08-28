Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

60 years after the March on Washington, locals gather to express concerns about racism in America today

The Southeastern region of the National Black Leadership Caucus came together at Memorial Park to honor the victims of the Jacksonville shooting and express frustration about the potential ban of the book “Stamped”.
Community members and the National Black Leadership Caucus gathered at Memorial Park to...
Community members and the National Black Leadership Caucus gathered at Memorial Park to remember the March on Washington.(WECT only)
By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a gathering meant to be a celebration - remembering the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of equality.

“We’re here today to ask the question ‘Has the dream become a reality....60 years later?” Sonya Patrick-AmenRa said.

In the wake of a mass shooting over the weekend where a white gunman killed three people because of the color of their skin, it’s hard to believe that King’s dream has come true.

“We have a lot of work to do here in America. We have racism on the rise.”

It’s why Sonya Patrick-AmenRa organized this event, for members of the community to remember this historical day and express their frustration about a racial issue here at home, a potential banning of the book “Stamped.” Patrick-AmenRa is the director of the Southeastern region of the National Black Leadership Caucus.

The book discusses racism and anti-racism. She says it’s important to be kept in schools so that history won’t be forgotten.

“If you don’t talk about history, it will repeat itself.”

By singing the lyrics, “Let Freedom Read”, they hope their voices are being heard, and the voices of the children.

Mercedes McLaughlin performed a spoken word at the event and said the ban is trying to leave some voices unheard.

“Some people want to silence the narrative for their child, they are allowed to control what happens in their home, but they are not allowed to be in the position to control what happens to other children,” McLaughlin said.

They say a ban would not only control what students can read; it’s erasing a part of history.

“Black history is American history, and all of us can learn and grow. We can’t change the past, but we can move forward together in unity and love,” Patrick-AmenRa said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
Around 1 p.m., UNC sent an emergency notification reporting an armed and dangerous person was...
UNC faculty member dead in on-campus shooting
Shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.
One person injured in drive-by shooting near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, still searching for suspect
Per a WECT crew on the scene, authorities are responding to an overturned tractor trailer.
One lane of I-40 E closed near I-140 after crash involving overturned tractor trailer
House fire in Carolina Beach.
Fire crews battle large flames, heavy smoke from house fire in Carolina Beach

Latest News

Bus driver shortages are impacting our area schools
Brunswick County Schools find creative way to combat bus driver shortage
The Carolina Beach Police Department and Fire Department along with New Hanover County EMS...
Man found dead in water at Carolina Beach
Jerri Holliday’s space inside The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington looks like a clothing...
Jerri Holliday’s Philippians 3 Ministries is where faith meets fashion
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that, due to the lack of a...
North Carolina Medicaid expansion launch delayed