60 years after the March on Washington, locals gather to express concerns about racism in America today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was a gathering meant to be a celebration - remembering the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of equality.

“We’re here today to ask the question ‘Has the dream become a reality....60 years later?” Sonya Patrick-AmenRa said.

In the wake of a mass shooting over the weekend where a white gunman killed three people because of the color of their skin, it’s hard to believe that King’s dream has come true.

“We have a lot of work to do here in America. We have racism on the rise.”

It’s why Sonya Patrick-AmenRa organized this event, for members of the community to remember this historical day and express their frustration about a racial issue here at home, a potential banning of the book “Stamped.” Patrick-AmenRa is the director of the Southeastern region of the National Black Leadership Caucus.

The book discusses racism and anti-racism. She says it’s important to be kept in schools so that history won’t be forgotten.

“If you don’t talk about history, it will repeat itself.”

By singing the lyrics, “Let Freedom Read”, they hope their voices are being heard, and the voices of the children.

Mercedes McLaughlin performed a spoken word at the event and said the ban is trying to leave some voices unheard.

“Some people want to silence the narrative for their child, they are allowed to control what happens in their home, but they are not allowed to be in the position to control what happens to other children,” McLaughlin said.

They say a ban would not only control what students can read; it’s erasing a part of history.

“Black history is American history, and all of us can learn and grow. We can’t change the past, but we can move forward together in unity and love,” Patrick-AmenRa said.

