First Alert Forecast: TD Ten forms, rain chances set to spike locally

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. Evening, Aug. 26, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Your First Alert Forecasts continues with intervals of hot sunshine and a chance of a cooling, drenching, and gusty storm to switch up the vibe. Saturday night’s temperatures will dip only to the sultry upper to middle 70s amid a few passing showers & storms. Be sure to link up with your extended forecast for changing temperatures and more substantial rain chances.

Of the menu of Atlantic tropical weather items, Franklin poses the most definable and short-term threat to the Cape Fear Region. Franklin became the second hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season Saturday and will pass between Bermuda and the North Carolina Outer Banks early next week. Swell from Franklin will possibly reach the Cape Fear shoreline early next week. Beachgoers: please be alert for heavy surf and red flag rip current conditions.

In the deep tropics, Tropical Depression Ten will soon strengthen into a storm name Idalia (which is pronounced ee-DAL-ya) and climb toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Specific impacts from this system on the Cape Fear Region cannot be defined at this time, but some gusty shower activity and rough marine conditions are at least possible by midweek.

Stay vigilant and prepared for the heart of Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

