‘This is appalling to me’: Former NHC school board member reacts to outcome of NHC Schools sex abuse investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday that no further legal action can be taken after a third investigation into child sex abuse in New Hanover County Schools.

Stein said the investigation looked into allegations that the school system failed to protect students from sexual assault—but the statute of limitations for those crimes has expired.

“This is appalling to me,” Judy Justice, a former NHC school board member, said.

Judy Justice was on the school board when victims started to come forward—and the lawsuit was filed in 2019.

She said the news from Stein’s office is disappointing.

Justice was invited to a meeting on Friday with the investigators in this case to understand why the investigation ended this way.

“A lot went on over the last 20-30 years. And they were able not to have it result in them being held accountable the way I feel they should have been,” Justice said. “All this time has passed. So many people have worked so hard to try to hold these people accountable to this obvious horrible situation. And in here we are today. And there’s things going to be done, things will be happening, these people will be held accountable.”

Leaving Justice and many others with more questions than answers.

“Basically, it was why? What was going to happen now? What have you found? What are you allowed to do?” Justice asked.

“Because the law in this state, and this needs to be changed,” Justice said. “They were very limited in their responses about some of the things they found because of their legal obligations. But they were very upfront about what it is that they found things that they wish they could do something about. Something was going on that shouldn’t have and was allowed to go on for a very long time. And yet, there’s no legal recourse to charge these people with actual crime, there should have been the crime on the books, we need to put that on the books in the future.”

In a statement from the Attorney General—he said:

“The SAFE child act, which my office drafted, mandates that every adult who interacts with a child has a duty to report alleged abuse and assault and extends the statute of limitations for sex crimes against children to better reflect our understanding of the long-term impacts of abuse. The law also better holds accountable institutions that negligently allow abuse to happen and fail to protect our kids. But there is more work to be done. An even longer statute of limitations for civil and criminal cases might have given my office and the victims some recourse to seek justice in this case.”

District Attorney Ben David also responded to the decision saying: “I am hopeful that everyone will learn the facts and law that led to this decision. There is more than one way to hold someone accountable for their actions, and anyone who is implicated by this investigation should no longer be entrusted with the care of our children.”

