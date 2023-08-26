Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Silver Alert issued for Wilmington man with Dementia

Silver alert issued for missing Wilmington man with dementia.
Silver alert issued for missing Wilmington man with dementia.(Wilmington Police Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 74-year-old Walter Daniel Stuart. He was reported missing just after 6 o’clock Friday evening.

He was last seen in the Long Leaf Mall shopping center on S. College Road.

“He was last wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with Wharton written on the front, he had black jeans on and grey shoes,” according to a news release.

Stuart has Dementia and also takes medication for other medical conditions.

“Mr. Stuart drove away in a silver BMW 528I the paint may look discolored or bad. The car has a North Carolina registration plate of TLN-9056,” according to a news release. “Mr. Stuart got into the driver seat of the car he rode in with a family member when the family member was in the store.”

Stuart is 5′10 and weighs 190 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Oak Island
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation at Oak Island
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Crash on Carolina Beach Road near Shipyard Boulevard
Semi-truck collision causes stand-still traffic on Carolina Beach Rd.

Latest News

Judy Justice, former NHC school board member.
‘This is appalling to me’: Former NHC school board member reacts to outcome of NHC Schools sex abuse investigation
Crash on Carolina Beach Road near Shipyard Boulevard
Semi-truck collision causes stand-still traffic on Carolina Beach Rd.
The department store says the bed bugs have been cleared from the store.
Belk at Independence Mall clears bed bugs from store
A school bus in New Hanover County
Attorney general concludes NHC Schools sex abuse investigation, citing statute of limitations