Silver Alert issued for Wilmington man with Dementia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 74-year-old Walter Daniel Stuart. He was reported missing just after 6 o’clock Friday evening.

He was last seen in the Long Leaf Mall shopping center on S. College Road.

“He was last wearing a navy blue sweatshirt with Wharton written on the front, he had black jeans on and grey shoes,” according to a news release.

Stuart has Dementia and also takes medication for other medical conditions.

“Mr. Stuart drove away in a silver BMW 528I the paint may look discolored or bad. The car has a North Carolina registration plate of TLN-9056,” according to a news release. “Mr. Stuart got into the driver seat of the car he rode in with a family member when the family member was in the store.”

Stuart is 5′10 and weighs 190 pounds.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.

