WPD: Man charged after breaking into business

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of breaking into a business early Thursday morning in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 57-year-old Biran Rivers has been charged with felony breaking or entering and felony larceny, among other charges.

Officials say officers responded to a breaking and entering alarm at a business in the 400 block of Dawson Street just before 4 a.m.

“When officers arrived they discovered that the front door glass had been broken out,” a news release states. “Surveillance video indicated that the suspect filled a trash bin with several items and left. Units immediately began searching the area and located the suspect in the 1000 block of S. 5th Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.”

