Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

According to the WPD, 28-year-old Allison Sage Young has been reported missing.
According to the WPD, 28-year-old Allison Sage Young has been reported missing.(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to the WPD, 28-year-old Allison Sage Young has been reported missing.

She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 141 pounds. She was last seen in the area of MLK Parkway and Kerr Avenue.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3600.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Oak Island
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation at Oak Island
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman

Latest News

A school bus in New Hanover County
Attorney general concludes New Hanover County Schools sex abuse investigation, citing statute of limitations
Plastic Ocean Project, a Wilmington, NC-based nonprofit
Plastic Ocean Project announces screenings and fundraisers for first feature-length documentary
James Dunmore is charged with murder in connection with the discovery of the body of missing...
Warrant: Allisha Watts murdered on day she was last seen; boyfriend charged
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
NCWorks announces job fair for HomeSense’s new location in Wilmington