WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to the WPD, 28-year-old Allison Sage Young has been reported missing.

She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 141 pounds. She was last seen in the area of MLK Parkway and Kerr Avenue.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3600.

