West Nile Virus found during testing of mosquitos from New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced Friday that confirmation of West Nile Virus was found in some samples from mosquitos collected by the county’s vector control team.

NHC Health and Human Services officials advise that the public shouldn’t be alarmed but should remain vigilant to prevent bites.

“While we know that West Nile Virus has been detected locally, it’s not a reason to panic as routine, preventative measures can significantly reduce the risk to you and your loved ones,” said Public Health Director Jon Campbell. “The most important thing we can do is eliminate mosquito breeding grounds by dumping standing water around your homes as often as possible. It only takes a very small amount of water to create a habitat where mosquitos can breed. Additionally, the use of EPA-approved insect repellent is important, along with wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. Also, consider limiting outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active.”

NHC Public Health’s Vector Control division monitors mosquitos in the community and treats sites that could serve as breeding grounds.

To prevent mosquito-born illness, the county recommends you:

Use EPA registered mosquito repellent that contains DEET (or equivalent) when outside. Use caution when applying to children.

If using mosquito treatment on your property, use as directed on the product label.

Reduce time spent outdoors, especially at dawn, dusk and early evening, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts.

Install or repair screens on windows and doors, and use air conditioning if possible.

“Tip and Toss” to reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and birdbaths at least twice a week.

The West Nile Virus is consistently present in some bird populations and sometimes spreads via mosquitos.

A county announcement says that “most people experience no symptoms, and approximately 80 percent of people infected with WNV will not show any symptoms at all. In some, up to 20 percent of those infected, symptoms can include fever, headache, and body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. These symptoms may last for a few days but may linger for several weeks.

“Rarely in a small number of individuals, about one in 150 people infected with WNV, severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent.”

You can learn more about the virus on the CDC’s website and more about the county’s mosquito control efforts on its website.

