‘We don’t want that here’: Neighbors express concerns about proposed U-Haul rental location, PODS warehouse in front of condo complex

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in the Sellars Cove community are voicing their concerns about a proposal to develop the land in front of their condos.

As the proposal stands, the property would become a U-Haul rental location and PODS storage warehouse.

And most residents aren’t happy about the idea.

“I now get to sit on my balcony and look at these trucks. But it’s not only the trucks or the view, it’s the fact that there is so much traffic on 421. Sellars Cove can barely pull out on 421 along with Beau Rivage. And now we’re going to have to deal with U-Haul trucks,” Melanie Ferrera, a Sellars Cove resident, said.

Ferrera’s second floor balcony overlooks the property that could be developed. Trees and greenery block the view of Carolina Beach Road and help keep the noise of traffic away.

“Anybody knows that coming up 421, the traffic is at 55 miles an hour. How? How are we going to get around this? How are they’re not going to be more accidents,” Ferrera said.

Cindee Wolf is a land development consultant—she’s working with her client to rezone the property from residential to a conditional business district.

Their community meeting Thursday night brough opposition from more than two dozen neighbors.

“It is dangerous, it is in the wrong place, you don’t need to put that there and we don’t need it,” one neighbor said.

“We don’t want that there because of safety, de-valuation, and it just does not go with our community,” another neighbor said.

Wolf and her client did not want to talk on camera after hearing only negative comments about the proposal. They did say during the meeting that they might be open to looking at different businesses to put on that property.

“This is not what we want,” Ferrera said. “I don’t think, you know, if we had like a business, I don’t care if there was like a dentist or a doctor or a salon or something of that nature. But to put a U-Haul with trucks coming in and out is not what we want.”

Wolf says they plan to submit their rezoning application next Friday, Sept. 1.

Neighbors say they plan to keep fighting to stop this kind of development in front of their neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.