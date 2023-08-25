UNCW offers mental health resources to students and faculty as classes begin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leaving home for possibly the first time and attending a university is a big step. Now, we’re learning what UNCW offers students when it comes to mental health support.

Whether students are attending college ten miles away from home or 500 miles... it’s a big step transitioning on your own. Sometimes causing students to struggle with their mental health. That’s why UNCW provides numerous resources to help students when they need it the most.

Going to college can be an exciting and liberating time for many freshmen. But, it can also bring new challenges for the newest students on campus.

“For about the first two to three weeks of the semester, we will see a great deal of incoming first-time freshmen that are really adjusting to college life. So that’s going to include not only adjustment to their classes and their class schedule, but also all the factors that are related to their newfound independence,” said Dr. Mark Perez-Lopez, the UNCW counseling center director.

That’s why the UNCW counseling center is focused on getting the word out about the services they offer, so students know they have somewhere to turn when they may not have someone close by for support.

“We have individual counseling that we offer to students, we also offer group counseling. We typically will start those groups at around the third week of the fall semester,” said Perez-Lopez.

Within the last year, the UNCW counseling center has funded several initiatives to help those struggling with mental health. One being an after-hours mental health hotline and a new training program for all students, staff and faculty called Bystander Intervention Training. Perez-Lopez explains the ultimate goal of the training, which is free to for everyone on campus.

“It not only educates them about mental health and the services that are available on campus, but it also helps them to feel comfortable looking out for other people so that if they see a roommate or they know of a classmate and they think that person is struggling, they can feel confident in referring that person to the counseling center,” he said.

So that even when a student feels their mental health may be failing, they can still make the grade in this next chapter of life.

