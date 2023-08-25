Senior Connect
UNCW Burney Center to host Ocean Innovation Conference

Topsail Beach
Topsail Beach
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington Burney Center is set to host an Ocean Innovation Conference from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“Let’s tackle climate change, overfishing, and pollution together, while exploring breakthroughs in marine tech, sustainable practices, and economic growth. Discover how over 190 nations are uniting to protect marine life and resources. Be part of the conversation, as business leaders, educators, and governments collaborate to shape the future of ocean conservation,” an announcement from the N.C. Coastal Federation states.

The federation says guests can expect discussions on local marine ecosystems, insights into cutting-edge technology and innovation related to the ocean, opportunities for sustainable investments and initiatives to safeguard oceans.

“Secure your spot at the early bird rate of $69 until September 1st! Mark your calendars and register now to ride the wave of ocean innovation! Together, we can create a brighter, bluer future for our oceans,” the announcement continues.

You can register online here.

