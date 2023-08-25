Senior Connect
Trial set for man charged in 2021 fatal shooting in Columbus County

Tyquise Baker
Tyquise Baker(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tyquise Baker is set to appear in court next week in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting on Dessie Road near Chadbourn.

Baker was 22 years old when he was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting. He was taken into custody on Oct. 27, 2021.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said back in 2021 that 21-year-old Julius Armani Miller was fatally shot and another was injured during the incident on Sept. 14, 2021. A CCSO official says Baker was injured in the shooting as well.

District Attorney Jon David says the trial is set to begin Monday, Aug. 28.

Previously: Man charged in Dessie Road fatal shooting, Columbus County deputies say

