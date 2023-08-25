Trial set for man charged in 2021 fatal shooting in Columbus County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tyquise Baker is set to appear in court next week in connection to a 2021 fatal shooting on Dessie Road near Chadbourn.

Baker was 22 years old when he was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in connection to the shooting. He was taken into custody on Oct. 27, 2021.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said back in 2021 that 21-year-old Julius Armani Miller was fatally shot and another was injured during the incident on Sept. 14, 2021. A CCSO official says Baker was injured in the shooting as well.

District Attorney Jon David says the trial is set to begin Monday, Aug. 28.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.