Southport City Pier to undergo repair work

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport City Pier will undergo repairs beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

The pier, which is located on Bay Street across from Ft. Johnston Museum and Visitor’s Center, is in need of immediate repairs, according to city officials.

“The pier will have intermittent sections blocked off from the public,” a Facebook post from the city states. “We will try to allow access on the pier, but certain areas will not be available daily depending on the tide. If this becomes an issue, then we will have to close it completely and no one will be allowed to enter the pier.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by Monday, Sept. 11 (weather and tide permitting). The pier will reopen earlier, If repairs are completed prior to that date

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.