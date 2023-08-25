Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Southport City Pier to undergo repair work

Southport
Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport City Pier will undergo repairs beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

The pier, which is located on Bay Street across from Ft. Johnston Museum and Visitor’s Center, is in need of immediate repairs, according to city officials.

“The pier will have intermittent sections blocked off from the public,” a Facebook post from the city states. “We will try to allow access on the pier, but certain areas will not be available daily depending on the tide. If this becomes an issue, then we will have to close it completely and no one will be allowed to enter the pier.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by Monday, Sept. 11 (weather and tide permitting). The pier will reopen earlier, If repairs are completed prior to that date

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot from traffic cam footage of a shooting on Market Street
Wilmington police release video of officer-involved shooting on Market Street
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Oak Island
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation at Oak Island
Karen Molta
Wilmington police confirm body found in retention pond was missing woman
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Final day for Saturday DMV driver license office walk-ins set for this weekend
Saturday, Aug. 26, will be the final day this year that the Saturday walk-in hours will be...
Final day for Saturday DMV driver license office walk-ins scheduled for this weekend
Wrightsville Beach Park
Loop the Loop for Epilepsy Walk set for October 15 at Wrightsville Beach Park
A Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputy crashed into a tree on the side of the road following a...
Pender Co. deputy crashes into tree during pursuit on I-40, according to Highway Patrol report