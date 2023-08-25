Senior Connect
Sea turtle nesting season ends on Holden Beach, volunteers await hatching of remaining nests

It has been two weeks without a mother sea turtle sighting, ending the season.
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Holden Beach announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that sea turtle nesting season has officially ended at its beachfront.

According to the announcement, it has been two weeks without a mother sea turtle sighting, ending the season.

“But this doesn’t mean the [Holden Beach Turtle Patrol’s] work is done. There are many volunteers out on the beach each evening and the hatchling count is going up and up each day. Currently 48 of the 72 nests on the beach have hatched, with 3911 hatchlings trekking into the ocean,” the town stated.

The town added that nests are hatching earlier on average this year. Typically, nests hatch after 55 days, but on Holden Beach, many are hatching as soon as 48 days.

“The Turtle Patrol members love interacting with people on the beach. Be sure to seek them out and ask about the sea turtles that nest on our beach. HBTP thanks all the visitors for their support and interest in the sea turtles,” the town adds, “Follow the Holden Beach Turtle Watch Program on their Facebook page or at their website at hbturtlewatch.org.”

