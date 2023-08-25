Plastic Ocean Project announces screenings and fundraisers for first feature-length documentary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington-based nonprofit Plastic Ocean Project has announced short documentary film screenings and fundraising for its first feature-length documentary.

If the Oceans Could Talk: A Voice for the North Atlantic will take an in-depth look at the impact of humans on the North Atlantic and explains how the North Atlantic right whale is headed for extinction.

Activist Bonnie Monteleone is set to host free public screenings of a documentary short in support of If the Oceans Could Talk on the following dates:

Monday, Aug. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. at Waterman’s at 1620 Pavilion Place, Wilmington

Thursday, Sept. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Nature and Rec Center at 5841 Brookshire Blvd, Charlotte

356 was created after the death of a young right whale in 2020 that decreased the total population of the North Atlantic right whale to 356.

“Today that population has dwindled to around 326. To date, 365 has received praise across eight film festivals worldwide and is the main source of fundraising for POP’s feature-length film. POP is touring along the eastern seaboard raising support and awareness of the importance of completing the feature-length documentary that will bring communities together to support the message of hope for the Atlantic and teach people what they can do to protect it,” the POP announcement states.

Monteleone said the following in the announcement:

“It is so important people become aware that our heavy reliance on plastics is having a seriously detrimental effect on the health of our oceans, especially in the North Atlantic off the coast of North Carolina. It is impacting whales and other marine life that directly impacts climate change … 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic are estimated to be floating on the surface of the Earth’s oceans - more than the number of stars in the night’s sky! Eight million tons of plastic enter the ocean each year, harming and even killing marine life. We are in the middle of an unsustainable expansion of our use of plastic, and we must make a change.”

You can support the feature-length documentary’s development online here.

