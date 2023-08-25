Pet of the Week: Gouda and Brie from Paws Place Dog Rescue

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Gouda, a 3-year-old hound mix, and Brie, a 5-year-old Redbone coonhound, are available for adoption from Paws Place Dog Rescue.

These two adorable dogs, who are siblings, are the longest residents at the rescue, according to Paws Place. The two have been there for over nine months and are looking for forever homes.

According to handlers at the rescue, Brie is playful and loves fetch. Additionally, she loves to give kisses and is looking for a home where she can be active.

Gouda is also looking for home where he can be active. Gouda is described as a “social butterfly” who loves to go on hikes, walks and runs, and enjoys cuddling up with family at the end of the day.

Gouda and Brie are both heartworm negative.

For more information concerning the adoption process, please visit the Paws Place Dog Rescue website.

The rescue is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and is located at 242 George II Highway in Winnabow.

Those interested in adopting can find the online application here. For more information, please contact (910) 845-7297.

