NCWorks announces job fair for HomeSense’s new location in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks has announced a job fair set for Sept. 1 with HomeSense for its new location on Oleander Drive.

The fair will be held at NCWorks’ New Hanover County location on 1994 S 17th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The retailer aims to fill 60-80 positions before the end of September, including:

Manager On Duty

Retail Department Supervisor

Front End Supervisor

Backroom Supervisor

Backroom Associate

Cash Office Associate

Cashier Associate

Store Cleaning Associate

You can also find open positions on the NCWorks website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.