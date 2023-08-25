NCWorks announces job fair for HomeSense’s new location in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks has announced a job fair set for Sept. 1 with HomeSense for its new location on Oleander Drive.
The fair will be held at NCWorks’ New Hanover County location on 1994 S 17th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The retailer aims to fill 60-80 positions before the end of September, including:
- Manager On Duty
- Retail Department Supervisor
- Front End Supervisor
- Backroom Supervisor
- Backroom Associate
- Cash Office Associate
- Cashier Associate
- Store Cleaning Associate
You can also find open positions on the NCWorks website.
