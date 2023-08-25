Senior Connect
NCWorks announces job fair for HomeSense’s new location in Wilmington

The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center(NCWorks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks has announced a job fair set for Sept. 1 with HomeSense for its new location on Oleander Drive.

The fair will be held at NCWorks’ New Hanover County location on 1994 S 17th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The retailer aims to fill 60-80 positions before the end of September, including:

  • Manager On Duty                  
  • Retail Department Supervisor
  • Front End Supervisor             
  • Backroom Supervisor
  • Backroom Associate              
  • Cash Office Associate
  • Cashier Associate    
  • Store Cleaning Associate

You can also find open positions on the NCWorks website.

